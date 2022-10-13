As we know Paris Fashion Week ended last week but the streets were so hot, we had to share more pictures. A common trend that we saw on the fashion elite in the City of Lights were sunglasses. From classic to eclectic styles and hues, showgoers donned on their favorite variations of shades. They know a chic pair will add an air mystique to any outfit. And, most importantly, it'll block out the sun and the haters.

Below is a round up of our favorite "shady" looks from Paris Fashion Week shot by photographer Cedric Terrell.

Image: courtesy of Cedric Terrell.

Image: courtesy of Cedric Terrell.

Image: courtesy of Cedric Terrell.

Image: courtesy of Cedric Terrell.

Image: courtesy of Cedric Terrell.

Stylist Zerina Akers. Image: courtesy of Cedric Terrell

Influencer Rickey Thompson. Image: courtesy of Cedric Terrell.

Image: courtesy of Cedric Terrell.

Image: courtesy of Cedric Terrell.