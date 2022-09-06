After being on pause for 2 years, this past Monday the West Indian Day Parade returned to Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, NY. The return of the massive Caribbean festival brought out thousands of people from all over NYC, and beyond. Attendees wore costumes and held up flags representing their native countries. Islands such as Jamaica, Haiti, Guyana, Barbados and more were repped to the full extent. The streets were filled with floats and dancers showcasing their love for their homelands while onlookers celebrated and looked on with pride.

In case you missed the fest, check out our fashion rundown on some of the best looks on display that day.