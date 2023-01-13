Last week, the African fashion world was abuzz with excitement as The Folklore Group, the leading commerce company empowering African and Black-owned brands in global markets, hosted its debut fashion dinner in Accra, Ghana.

Unfolding at The Mix, in the heart of Accra's bustling Osu suburb, the Folklore 's dinner in Accra welcomed a diverse range of fashion industry players including designers, stylists, celebrities, and editors. The chic restaurant doubles as an innovative event space and design hub. The night's attendees came out in full force, dressed in their most stylish attire, ready to dine and push the needle forward. Among the night’s guests were music artist Jidenna, founder of cult beauty brand Topicals Olamide Ayomikun Olowe, and New York Magazine’s contributing social editor, Nana Agyemang.

The Folklore Founder and CEO Amira Rasool.

“We have been intentional about growing our brand partners in Ghana because the talent here is so fresh and has yet to receive the same recognition as designers in other African countries." Amira Rasool,

Founder & CEO, The Folklore Group

“Hosting our first event in Accra is a special moment for me. I have travelled to many African countries, but Ghana is the one that makes me feel the most at peace and at home.” said Amira Rasool, founder and CEO of The Folklore Group in her opening address. For Rasool, hosting the dinner in Accra meant shining a light on the often underrepresented wealth of fashion talents in Ghana and the African continent at large.

“We have been intentional about growing our brand partners in Ghana because the talent here is so fresh and has yet to receive the same recognition as designers in other African countries,” Rasool explained. “There’s so much partying and enjoyment happening during December in Accra and we wanted to contribute to this special time by bringing together an intimate group of African and diasporic designers, media executives, musicians, stylists, and entrepreneurs to celebrate one another and spark collaboration.”

Guests were treated to a lavish dinner of gourmet African dishes, including Pink Garri and Squid, Chicken Yassa and more paired with fine wines. In between the courses were lively and spirited conversations, as attendees discussed the latest trends and shared their thoughts on ways to grow the African fashion industry through partnerships and collaboration.

Check out our exclusive images, photographed by Desire Appau.