The tropical paradise promises a luxurious getaway, filled with rich culture, fine dining, and blissful views.
With its stunning beaches and lush landscapes, the French Caribbean’s Martinique is a great destination for those looking for a little R&R, coupled with adventure. Spanning 450 square-miles, the endearing island is also home to tropical forests, over twenty-five hiking trails, as well as the iconic Mount Pelée volcano. Fun fact, two-thirds of the island is designated protected parkland, and its Exclusive Economic Zone was declared a UNESCO biosphere reserve in September 2021.
International model and Martinique native Mélodie Monrose was recently named as the nation’s tourism ambassador. Before the title, Monrose always proudly promoted her homeland to her networks. So, this designation was the perfect match.
“I wish everyone knew about the richness and its landscapes,” she said in an interview. “We have a lot of diversity on one land and a lot to explore. I also think we have a warm and extremely festive culture that loves to celebrate life at any given occasion. And that is probably one of my favorite things about being from Martinique.”
If you’re looking for a new destination to add to your travel list, here are a few recommendations on where to eat, play, and stay during a visit to Martinique.
Where to Stay
For the nature lovers, or anyone who simply loves a dreamy backdrop, one of Martinique’s most popular accommodation choices—Le Domaine les Bulles—is a great option. If you’ve ever seen the transparent bubble domes on social media, this is that hotel.
Situated on a nature preserve, there are four bubbles to choose from— mineral, water, air or Robinson. Each bubble has a private bath and garden. The property also has a spa and communal table utilizing products from the vegetable garden.
Beach lovers, Hotel Bakoua Martinique is a West Indies-inspired property situated on Fort-de-France Bay. There are 137 rooms and suites, all with balconies or patios, 2 restaurants, a cocktail bar, multiple tennis courts, a swimming pool, beach, and water sports facilities.
Where to Eat
Martinique’s cuisine is truly an explosion of rich flavors, with influence from the Caribbean, Africa, India and of course, France.
Monrose highlights that the local stews aren’t to be missed, as well as dombre de crevettes (a shrimp stew) with sides or white rice and beans. Visitors also rave about the local chocolate and rums, too.
Some of the top-rated restaurants on the island are: Case Cocoa (French Caribbean), The Yellow (French Caribbean) and Grenade & Basilic (Creole).
Must-Try Activities
Head north to the island’s Grand Rivière, a unique yet picturesque fishing village. From there, you can take a small boat to the uninhabited black sand beach, Anse Couleuvre, which is also a great spot to snorkel and catch a glimpse of the underwater sea life.
Your visit isn’t complete without spending some time marveling the island’s tropical forests. If you’re a thrill seeker, booking a canyoning tour will be perfect for you. Whether you’re a beginner or a more experienced athlete, you can explore the riches of Martinique’s tropical nature by following its canyons, crossing rivers and diving into pools of cool water along the way.
Or, if you simply want to use your time to lay out and relax by the beach, that is perfectly okay, too. Either way, your visit will be well worth it.