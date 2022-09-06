With its stunning beaches and lush landscapes, the French Caribbean’s Martinique is a great destination for those looking for a little R&R, coupled with adventure. Spanning 450 square-miles, the endearing island is also home to tropical forests, over twenty-five hiking trails, as well as the iconic Mount Pelée volcano. Fun fact, two-thirds of the island is designated protected parkland, and its Exclusive Economic Zone was declared a UNESCO biosphere reserve in September 2021.

International model and Martinique native Mélodie Monrose was recently named as the nation’s tourism ambassador. Before the title, Monrose always proudly promoted her homeland to her networks. So, this designation was the perfect match.

Mélodie Monrose in Martinique. Image: courtesy of Instagram/@melodiemonrose.

“I wish everyone knew about the richness and its landscapes,” she said in an interview. “We have a lot of diversity on one land and a lot to explore. I also think we have a warm and extremely festive culture that loves to celebrate life at any given occasion. And that is probably one of my favorite things about being from Martinique.”

If you’re looking for a new destination to add to your travel list, here are a few recommendations on where to eat, play, and stay during a visit to Martinique.

Where to Stay