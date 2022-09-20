After more than 40 years, the Harlem Globetrotters will return to television with a new series titled Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward. Actor and comedian Craig Robinson will host the 30-minute educational show which is set to air on NBC.

Each episode in the series will cover various topics including NASA’s space exploration, financial literacy, urban farming, female empowerment, digital technology, the contributions the Globetrotters made to basketball, and more. Also, the Globetrotters will visit different cities to highlight their commitment to humanitarian causes.

“The Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining fans and spreading Goodwill around the world for almost 100 years,” said Keith Dawkins, President of Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “Our return to network television, via our partnership with Hearst Media Production Group and NBC, marks a critical step in the evolution of our brand and in realizing our desire to expand our reach with a new generation of fans.”

“Many of us grew up watching and admiring the Globetrotters,” Frank Biancuzzo, HMPG president added.“They are magicians on the basketball court and true role models in the community. We’ll bring that compassion, energy, and excitement to the new weekly series.”

Since 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters have played over 26,000 exhibition games in 124 countries and territories. Legendary players such as Meadowlark Lemon, Goose Tatum, Fred “Curly” Neal, Wilt Chamberlain and Lynette Woodard, their first female player, have all played with the world-famous team.

In 2022, they were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The show will premiere on Saturday, October 1 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET on NBC.