It’s no secret that being a mother is simultaneously one of the most challenging and rewarding roles ever and having a solid support system in place can make a world of a difference. Confiding with others, who are also on their motherhood journeys, without judgement, is especially comforting. Understanding this need for transparency and sisterhood, Blair Gyamfi, Sopha Rush, and Morgan Taylor, co-launched Moms Actually, a podcast and talk show which serves a safe place for Black women to discuss the trials and tribulations of being a mother in the modern world.

Since the show premiered in 2022, the charismatic co-hosts have gained a fast following, chatting candidly about topics related to parenting, pop culture, and interviews with notable guests including Tamar Braxton, Erica Campbell, and Tammy Franklin. They also dive into more taboo topics with vulnerable conversations surrounding body image, mental health, postpartum intimacy, discipline, blended families, boundaries and infant care.

From left: Moms Actually hosts Morgan Taylor, Sopha Rush, and Blair Gyamfi. Image: courtesy of Moms Actually.

The show’s mission is about breaking away from the seemingly perfect images of parenting on social media that create an impossible standard to live up to. By sharing their diverse yet relatable experiences, they hope mothers will feel seen, heard, and empowered to start opening up themselves. The co-hosts explain, “We are building a community where motherhood meets sisterhood to support those who have felt alone in their personal parenting journey and give them a relatable voice to champion their experiences.”

Comprised of 8 episodes, the first season of Moms Actually is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Season 2 will debut in October 2022.