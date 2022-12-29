Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop, The Museum at FIT (MFIT) is staging a brand new exhibition Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style which will run from February 8, 2023 - April 23, 2023 .

According to the press release, the showcase will be “the largest and most comprehensive exhibition to explore this revolutionary and influential style.” The exhibit will include over 100 garments and accessories that highlight hip hop’s undeniable impact on the evolution of fashion.

The exhibition will be curated by Elena Romero, journalist and assistant professor of Marketing Communications at FIT, and Elizabeth Way, associate curator of costume at MFIT. Previously, they staged Black Fashion Designers (2016), Fabric in Fashion (2018) and Head to Toe (2021) at the museum.

Items such as Dapper Dan’s customized jackets, Kangol hats, and the Manolo Blahnik's Timberland-inspired booties will all be on display. Memorable outfits worn by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL Cool J, Chuck D, Missy Elliot, Aaliyah, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, will also featured.

Designers such as 5001 Flavors, April Walker, Misa Hylton, Cross Colours, Karl Kani, Shirt King Phade of the Shirt Kings, FUBU, Rocawear, Wu Wear, Mecca USA, Baby Phat, Pelle Pelle, Sean John, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Versace are among the fashion brands that have contributed to the collection.

"It was important for The Museum at FIT to organize this exhibition, because hip hop—the most influential music genre of our era—has had such a profound impact on the world of fashion," notes Dr. Valerie Steele, director, and chief curator at MFIT. "Furthermore, hip hop fashion and music are cultural expressions of the African and Hispanic cultural diasporas, which MFIT seeks to amplify as part of our goal to expand the understanding of fashion."

A book of the same title, published by Rizzoli, with a foreword written by the legendary Slick Rick will accompany the exhibition.

On February 24, 2023, there will be a free symposium about the exhibition open to the public.