Today, November 1, 2022, we lost Takeoff, one of the greatest new-age rappers of the chart-topping group The Migos. In the wake of his untimely death, the music and entertainment industry are showing love and respect to their dear friend. Below are a few of the sentiments on the unexpected passing of the 28-year-old rapper, née Kirshnik Khari Ball, circulating the globe.

I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

🙏🏾 for Takeoff family and friends and especially for all his young fans that have to hear this today.

Another senseless loss. He was only 28 years old. https://t.co/cCNVwQABnE — FREE (@missfree) November 1, 2022