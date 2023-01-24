Steve Harvey once said that everyone should fly first class at least once in their lives, just to experience how the one percent lives. The same can be said about wearing plus-size cashmere sweaters. Once get a feel of the soft spun knit on your skin, you are forever changed. OK, OK... maybe that's a bit dramatic, but it's true: cashmere wool is one of the softest knits to exist, and the price-point reflects that.

When you invest in a cashmere piece—whether it be socks, a beanie or a scarf —you're investing in yourself. And thankfully, these days, that investment isn't as costly as it used to be. While most of the picks below fall in the three-digit realm, you'll hold on to these knits for seasons to come. Shop our edit below.

J.Crew Cropped Cashmere Crewneck Sweater If you're looking for a buttery-soft knit for a double-digit discount, J.Crew has a great sale right now. Snag your size while it's still available. Price: $118 Shop at J.Crew

Madewell Plus (Re)sponsible Cashmere Relaxed Striped Sweater Classic stripes never go out of style. And this sweater is made of responsibly-sourced cashmere, so it's a win for you and the environment. Price: $145 Shop at Madewell

Everlane The Everyone Cashmere Crew Pair this neutral knit with a solid blazer, trousers and loafers for an old money aesthetic-inspired vibe. Price: $195 Shop at Everlane.

Neiman Marcus Cashmere Collection Plus Size Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater There's something effortlessly sexy about a fitted turtleneck. The Neiman Marcus Cashmere Collection includes jewel tones if you're seeking a pop of color. Price: $275 Shop at Neiman Marcus.

Summersalt The Coziest Cashmere Blend Crew Price: $125 Shop at Summersalt.