Often times when we look back at older pictures of ourselves, we tend to cringe. What we have to remember is that we must always look at images in perspective because, most likely for that era, we looked great.

When Ciara hit the scene she automatically became an “It girl." Named the Princess of Crunk and R&B, she lived up to her name in music and fashion. When she first arrived on the scene at the age of 16, she loved pairing denim with a swimsuit to show off her dancer's physique. Like most of us, her personal style evolved over time and can best be described as "set-set glamour."

From cropped fur vests and knee-high boots to chic statuesque gowns, Ciara has aged like fine wine. Check out some of our favorite looks below and read more about the star in her September/October cover story.

That early 2000s fashion was next level. Cici loved the swimsuit/ jeans combo. Image: Pascal Le Segretain for Getty Images.

She fancified her go-to look at the time with Dior boots. Image: KMazur/WireImage for Getty Images.

Cropped fur and embellished over-the-knee boots fare an R&B diva go-to. Image: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for Getty Images.

This one-shoulder dress is the perfect showcase for her muscled arms. Image: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic for Getty Images.

Studded and laced. Image: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic for Getty Images.

Ciara in a red deep-cut mini dress.

Image: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for Getty Images

All white when she's feeling Godly.

Image: Michael Tran/FilmMagic for Getty Images

Our girl loves a good sequins gown.

Image: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for Getty Images

Looking like a Victoria's Secret Model straight off the runway.

Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Getty Images

Denim on denim is always a good idea.

Image: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan for Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a metallic dress.

Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage for Getty Images

A black lace ensemble.

Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett for Getty Images

A monochromatic pink look.

Image: Mike Marsland/WireImage for Getty Images

A yellow asymmetrical shoulder dress.

Image: Rich Fury/WireImage for Getty Images

Ciara looked comfy in her red puffer gear at the Macy's Day Parade. Image: Gotham/GC Images for Getty Images

All black and a baby bump for the Tom Ford AW20 Show. Image: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic for Getty Images

A baby bump and an updated toga. Image: Karwai Tang for Getty Images

If mermaids could walk they'd wear this on the red carpet. Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez for Getty Images for dick clark productions

Glitz and glam for the BET awards.

Image: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic for Getty Images

Serving face and lace at the MTV VMAs. Image: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 for Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

Shimmering and glistening on the steps of the Met Gala. Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage for Getty Images

A little sequins and a little leg never hurt anybody. Image: Jamie McCarthy for Getty Images

This woman loves a good cutout dress moment. We love it for her too. Image: Lionel Hahn for Getty Images

At the Met Gala in a zebra print-inspired dress. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

You have to wear a swimsuit-like look for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party. Image: Gotham/FilmMagic for Getty Images

Sometimes you have to rock a cutout dress while in London. Image: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images for Getty Images