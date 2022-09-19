Often times when we look back at older pictures of ourselves, we tend to cringe. What we have to remember is that we must always look at images in perspective because, most likely for that era, we looked great.
When Ciara hit the scene she automatically became an “It girl." Named the Princess of Crunk and R&B, she lived up to her name in music and fashion. When she first arrived on the scene at the age of 16, she loved pairing denim with a swimsuit to show off her dancer's physique. Like most of us, her personal style evolved over time and can best be described as "set-set glamour."
From cropped fur vests and knee-high boots to chic statuesque gowns, Ciara has aged like fine wine. Check out some of our favorite looks below and read more about the star in her September/October cover story.