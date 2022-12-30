Each year, we look forward to watching films showcasing African American talent. In 2022, there were a variety of movies that spoke to our community, and even impacted our culture. Check out this round-up of some of the best films starring Black leads that came out this year.

Wakanda Forever beautifully continues the legacy of the Black Panther while paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Emancipation

Inspired by the personal account of a slave named Peter, Emancipation follows a man's quest for freedom while keeping a strong sense of self in the midst of brutality.

Till

Till gives color to the unjust murder of Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley's, dedication to upholding his memory and fighting for justice.

Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul

Peering into the life of a pastor and his first lady as they work to move past a major scandal, Honk For Jesus, Save your Soul is a deep portrayal of how far one's faith will take them to protect a legacy while balancing the shadow of public opinion.

Devotion

Devotion follows Jesse Brown as he makes history as the U.S. Navy's first Black aviator. Brown is able to accomplish his dreams through the support of the love of his wife and his friends.

The Woman King

Inspired by true events, The Woman King exemplifies just how strong and passionate Black woman and gives us insight into the fierce Dahomey kingdom.

A Jazzman's Blues

Tyler Perry's latest Netflix film A Jazzman's Blues highlights the bounds of forbidden love in the Jim Crow south.

Nope

The latest thriller film in the Jordan Peele universe, Nope follows two siblings as they strive to understand the extra-terrestrial presence above their family's ranch in the clouds.

Dwayne "The Rock" John stars in the titular role as a demigod who strives to prove his power and status as a superhero after being dormant for 5000 years.

Alice

Alice is an enslaved woman who escapes from the brutality of her enslavers only to find that she is living in the year 1973, which is long after the abolition of slavery. She is then rescued by a pro-Black activist who opens her eyes to the lies she has been told about herself.

Breaking

Tired of the lack of respect and assistance he has been dealt, Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley holds several individuals hostage inside a bank leading to a tense confrontation with law enforcement. Breaking is the late actor Michael K. William's last film.

Master

At a prestigious predominately white institution in New England, a newly appointed Black professor and student discover an evil presence oppressing Black folks on the campus.

Wendell & Wild

13-year old rebel Kat would do anything to see her parents again including selling her soul to two wily demons named Wendell and Wild. Kat quickly learns that her wish is not as simple as it seems, and discovers a scheme to devastate her home town.

Nanny

A foreign woman works hard to support herself and her child only for her dreams and reality to become burdened by a violent, supernatural entity.

A daughter learns that she has the power to up her father's game on the football field through a video game console.