Paris is undeniably one of the most stylish cities in the world, and the ultimate luxury shopping destination. But what does one wear while visiting the City of Light in the dead of winter? The ultimate Paris packing list is one that marries chic and comfortable elements.

Of course, you want to look impossibly fly. But do it the Parisian way, which means prioritizing minimalism. Plus, it's way more fun to pack light so you can come home with all of your vintage treasures. Here's a helpful guide if you're headed to Paris—or any winter destination—this holiday season. Bon voyage!

A Warm Wool Coat

Bacaal Double-Breasted Car Coat The wool composition of this gorgeous coat is ideal for chilly Parisian nights. Price: $530 Shop at Bacaal

The Spicy Mini Dress

Fabletics Beatrix Packable Jacket You can throw on this packable puffer over a warm tracksuit and comfy sneakers for a day at the museum. Price: $130 Shop at Fabletics

A Packable Puffer Jacket

Wray Marilis Dress Wear this with a leather beret, knee-high boots and a floor-length coat for a casual steak frites dinner. Price: $215 Shop at Wray

Base Layers

Lands' End Thermaskin Heat Thermal Base Layer Turtleneck Top It's hard to find plus-size heat base layers, but Lands' End has finally answered that call. Price: $33 Shop at Lands' End

Embellished Jeans

Eloquii Collectors Edition Embellished Jean If you don't feel like lugging a heavy, fully-lined sequined dress for New Year's Eve— especially because you're trying to restrict yourself to one carry-on—try these embellished jeans that will give you a dramatic sparkle. Price: $140 Shop at Eloquii

Metallic Platform Heels

Prada Metallic Leather Platform Sandals Even though a metallic mini dress might not be on the list, metallic platforms definitely made it on. If these Prada beauties are out of your budget, ASOS makes a beautiful wide-width dupe. Price: $1350 Shop at Prada

Comfy, Chic Sneakers