Paris is undeniably one of the most stylish cities in the world, and the ultimate luxury shopping destination. But what does one wear while visiting the City of Light in the dead of winter? The ultimate Paris packing list is one that marries chic and comfortable elements.
Of course, you want to look impossibly fly. But do it the Parisian way, which means prioritizing minimalism. Plus, it's way more fun to pack light so you can come home with all of your vintage treasures. Here's a helpful guide if you're headed to Paris—or any winter destination—this holiday season. Bon voyage!
A Warm Wool Coat
Bacaal
Double-Breasted Car Coat
The wool composition of this gorgeous coat is ideal for chilly Parisian nights.
Price: $530Shop at Bacaal
The Spicy Mini Dress
Fabletics
Beatrix Packable Jacket
You can throw on this packable puffer over a warm tracksuit and comfy sneakers for a day at the museum.
Price: $130Shop at Fabletics
A Packable Puffer Jacket
Wray
Marilis Dress
Wear this with a leather beret, knee-high boots and a floor-length coat for a casual steak frites dinner.
Price: $215Shop at Wray
Base Layers
Lands' End
Thermaskin Heat Thermal Base Layer Turtleneck Top
It's hard to find plus-size heat base layers, but Lands' End has finally answered that call.
Price: $33Shop at Lands' End
Embellished Jeans
Eloquii
Collectors Edition Embellished Jean
If you don't feel like lugging a heavy, fully-lined sequined dress for New Year's Eve— especially because you're trying to restrict yourself to one carry-on—try these embellished jeans that will give you a dramatic sparkle.
Price: $140Shop at Eloquii
Metallic Platform Heels
Prada
Metallic Leather Platform Sandals
Even though a metallic mini dress might not be on the list, metallic platforms definitely made it on. If these Prada beauties are out of your budget, ASOS makes a beautiful wide-width dupe.
Price: $1350Shop at Prada
Comfy, Chic Sneakers
New Balance
Sneakers
These utilitarian sneakers will pair well with a turtleneck and straight leg jeans. Plus, they're wide width, so the comfort is real.