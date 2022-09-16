Edvin Thompson, designer of Theophilio, was one of NYFW's most anticipated runway shows.



After his 2021 win as the 2021 CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year, we knew Thompson would be coming with the heat for his Spring 2023 collection. The collection, titled “Homecoming,” was a reflection of his navigation through the American landscape as a proud Jamaican, a journey that has shaped him into the designer that he is today.

The Jamaican-born designer, now based in Brooklyn, NY, has merged together his early days in Jamaica and the nostalgia with his adult years in New York City and its progressive culture. At the core of Thompson’s designs, there's a focus on the celebrations of life after overcoming obstacles and triumphs along the way. He believes we all should look and feel good facing our adversaries. As an immigrant himself, Thompson is here to champion the voices of those alike, making Theophilio a wearable biography.

"My Spring/Summer 2023 Collection, 'Homecoming,' is an homage to myself—going home to Kingston, Jamaica while also celebrating my life in New Jersey, Atlanta and New York City. This collection is an ode to all the places I called home. Inspired by the iconography of all of these great cities, Theophilio is a wearable biography,” shared the designer.

A stand-out piece is Thompson’s take on the city’s classic “I Love New York” T-shirt, which he remixed and added some of his own dazzling spin. Another stand out is the two-tone leather trousers tin a variety y of shades. We also loved the extravagant headpieces, Rastafarian motifs and graffiti prints.

Image: Hannah Turner Harts/ BFA for Theophilio.

Image: Hannah Turner Harts/ BFA for Theophilio.

Thompson is a designer who takes feedback from his customers so when we saw tons of sexy dresses on his runway. It was no surprise as his female customers are sexy and powerful. Moreover, the Theophilio brand is all about standing in your truth and being proud of who you are and where you come from.

Image: Hannah Turner Harts/ BFA for Theophilio.