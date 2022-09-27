Amazon has become a one-stop shop for almost everything possible. From groceries to home appliances to clothing.

You can now cop some of your favorite luxury fashion brands on Amazon’s Luxury Stores. One of New York Fashion Week's favorite face, Theophilio, has designed a capsule collection for the store. The collection leans into Thompson’s best-selling pieces and most recognizable motifs including the “rasta print” and “space mesh” material. Edvin Thompson, the founder of the line, and the entire Theophilio team traveled down to Jamaica in late August to shoot the campaign for this capsule collection.

Image: Philip Daniel-Ducasse @ Webber for Amazon

“This season we’ll release a capsule collection that takes us back to our roots—literally. For the first time ever Theophilio will travel home to Jamaica, where I grew up. I wanted this collaboration with Amazon to feel different,” shared Thompson.

Image: Philip Daniel-Ducasse @ Webber for Amazon

Thanks to the launch of Luxury Stores at Amazon, the capsule collection will be more accessible than his previous collections and feature re-editions from past seasons along with new pieces.

“The Theophilio capsule collection tells a captivating story of Edvin’s upbringing through a modern lens, we’re thrilled for customers to discover this selection at Luxury Stores at Amazon and explore statement pieces touting distinctive prints and vivid colors that enable customer expression,” added Muge Erdirik Dogan, President of Amazon Fashion.

Image: Philip Daniel-Ducasse @ Webber for Amazon

You can shop the collection at amazon.com, where prices range from $175 to $490.

Image: courtesy of Amazon.

Theophilio Rasta Printed Backless Mini Dress, $325, amazon.com