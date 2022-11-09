After weeks of anticipation and heavy ground work, this midterm election season has come to a close. Although some of our favorite candidates didn't win—such as Stacey Abrams for governor of Georgia or Val Demings in Florida's Senate race— history was still made across many states. There was a surge this season in candidates from underrepresented political groups including women and members from the Black, Brown and LGBTQIA+ community.

Though across some districts some of the finally tallies aren't officially in, here are six candidates, so far, who've made history this midterm election season.

Attorney General Letitia James, New York

Letitia James was re-elected as Attorney General of New York. James' re-election signifies the state of New York's commitment to truth and holding Donald Trump accountable for his fraudulent actions.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Florida

Activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who is of Afro-Latino descent, is the first Gen Z congressman in our nation's history. Frost was previously the national organizing director for March for Our Lives.

Wes Moore, Maryland

Well-known author Wes Moore is the next governor of Maryland. Moore is the third Black governor to be elected inn the United States. He is also the first Black man to be governor of the state.

Rex Richardson, California

Rex Richardson became the first Black man to be elected mayor of Long Beach, California. The city's former mayor, Robert Garcia, endorsed Richardson, who was his vice mayor, as his successor. Richardson was the youngest member to serve on Long Beach’s city council.

Andrea Campbell, Massachusetts

Andrea Campbell is the first Black woman in the state of Massachusetts to be elected Attorney General. With a background in law, Campbell served on Boston's city council as representative of the 4th district.

Summer Lee, Pennsylvania

Summer Lee has made history by becoming the first Black woman to represent Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional district. Prior to being elected to Congress, Lee, a community organizer, was also the first African American woman from Harrisburg, PA to be elected to the state House.