Thick Laces, a platform, created by influencers Essie Golden and Katie Alexis, that provides a community for plus-size women in the sneaker and streetwear space, has collaborated on a collection with artist Kashmir VIII, a bold new face in the art world. Some of her celebs fans include Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, Spike Lee, Tisha Campbell-Martin and Tasha Smith.

In an effort to create something celebrating the icons who have opened the doors for body positivity and a reminder that Black plus-size women have contributed so much to the world, Golden and Thompson have highlighted women iconic fuller-figured Black women, such as Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Countess Vaughn and Mia X.

“We’ve always been a huge fan of Kashmir. Her designs are so unique and always a celebration of Black culture," shares Golden. "We love everything she does and when we came to her with this idea, she quickly said ‘yes. I think every sketch she did of each artist truly looks like and represents them. This collaboration is a dream come true.”

You can purchase the merch such as T-shirts, tote bags, mugs, and other accessories with these iconic Black women printed on them at kashmirviii.bigcartel.com. Prices range up to $60.

Kashmir VIII The Icons Tee Price: $47 Shop at Kashmir VIII

Kashmir VIII The Icons Tote Price: $50 Shop at Kashmir VIII

Kashmir VIII The Icons Mug Price: $23 Shop at Kashmir VIII