Disabled-rights advocate Keisha Green recently launched The Push Collection boutique, an online retail store that features amputee models modeling stylish fits. Green, being a double amputee herself, created the boutique to push the appearance of her customers higher, with a belief that your appearance is a presentation that protects your power while preventing pity. Amputees don’t get many opportunities in the fashion and beauty realm but Green wants to put an end to that and create a space for them.

"As a double amputee, I am aware that people will look at me with pity; however, my appearance is a presentation of my power—it prevents pity. As I represent beauty each day, I slay without a show game. As a leader in the amputee community, it is my desire to continuously be inspirational, trailblazing, and world-changing to the amputee and disability community," said Keisha Green. "My goal is to continue to provide an equal opportunity to amputee women through the boutique and modeling. As a result, I will lead the charge in shattering the perception of "disability" and what we refer to as "beauty."

Image: courtesy of Push Collection.



Push Collection by Keisha Green Layered in Love Dress, $130, shoppushcollection.com.

Fashion has always been something that Green enjoyed but she wanted to see more amputees represented. She’d see comments from her Instagram followers telling her how much they love her outfits and asking her where she purchased her clothing from. This made her curate her boutique with clothing that fits the needs of amputees while making sure they look chic. Green read the commentary loud and clear and, as a result, she decided to take The Push Collection Boutique from an idea to an action plan.

Image: courtesy of Push Collection.



Push Collection by Keisha Green Belted Shirt Dress, $100, shoppushcollection.com.

You can follow the brand's Instagram account featuring new outfits of the day, and also shop the full collection at shoppushcollection.com.