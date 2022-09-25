After graduating from New York University in 2018 with a dental degree and years of experience working at dental practices, Dr. Onaedo Achebe was deeply unsatisfied with the typical wasteful, toxin-filled oral care products that were being pushed on patients.

Learning about the startling amount of waste oral care products produce was especially disturbing. 1.5 billion toothpaste tubes clog up landfills and oceans annually and are expected to break down and biodegrade in 500 years. She also questioned popular ingredients found in most toothpaste brands, like parabens and fluoride that often did more harm than good.

Minti Products. Image: courtesy of Minti.

As a natural innovator and ‘boundary breaker’, Dr. Achebe decided to take action and launched Minti. In developing Minti, Dr. Achebe tapped into her studies and courses taken in prosthodontics, aligner therapy, endodontics, and esthetic and restorative dentistry, among others to create the most ‘clean’ and effective products.

The result was a safe product line of good-for-you products that don't hurt the planet, look beautiful on your counter, and represent everyone. It includes biodegradable toothbrushes, floss, and toothpaste free from parabens, artificial dyes, fluoride, among other problematic ingredients, that keep teeth free of plaque, erosion, and smelling minty fresh.

Image: courtesy of Minti

Minti Toothpaste Tablets $12, mintioralcare.com

These tabs are toothpaste reinvented. Simply pop the top, toss one in your mouth, do a quick chew, and brush like normal. Each tab contains premium natural ingredients whiten, clean, and clear away plaque, so you can stay Minti fresh all day long. Because you deserve to choose, we’ve nixed the fluoride and opted for Hydroxyapatite instead. HA helps remineralize (rebuild) your teeth without any unwanted side effects.

Image: courtesy of Minti

Minti Floss $6, mintioralcare.com

Made from all-natural corn fiber, this floss is covered with soothing candelilla wax and has a fresh, natural mint flavor. Most importantly it’s free of parabens, synthetic fragrance, sodium lauryl sulfates, and phthalates.

Image: courtesy of Minti

Minti Toothbrush $6, mintioralcare.com

Made with soft bristles that are charcoal infused, this brush is tough on plaque but gentle on your gums. Also, the brush’s bamboo handle is easily compostable. Simply place your handle in your home or farmers market compost pile (some stores like Whole Foods have one as well) and let it do its thing.