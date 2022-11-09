As Beyoncé's former stylist, Raquel Smith loved creating matching mommy-and-me looks for the entertainer and her daughter Blue Ivy. But after being told she'd need to wait at least 3-4 months for a pair of matching glasses for the young Carter heir, Smith took matters into her own hands and her kids eyewear brand, KidRaq, was ultimately born.

"One day I was putting together some eyewear looks for Beyoncé, and she loved them. So, I thought it would be great to contact the designer to also get a pair made for Blue Ivy," Smith told EBONY. "The designer said it would need at least 3 months for the design, and we usually never have to wait that long for Beyoncé—so it inspired me to begin sketching my own mommy-and-me, daddy-and-me kids eyewear designs and I just stepped out on faith to launch my brand."

KidRaq, a nod to a nickname given to Smith by her late father, is more than just a trendy children's eyewear brand. Smith also includes the positive affirmation, 'always believe in yourself,' in the right temple of the frames to inspire children to believe in their unique styles and creative expressions.

Kid influencer Red Lil Missy for KidRaq. Image: courtesy of KidRaq

"Children today are mini fashionistas, and they need to be inspired" Smith said. "Even as adults, we need a reminder to believe in ourselves. My son Caleb is really into fashion, and has been a major influence behind the designs and even the creation of KidRaq as a whole. I'm always asking him questions as we develop new designs, and many of them are inspired by things he likes or comes up with. I just take his creations and make them a reality."

Currently sold on Nordstrom.com, the kids eyewear brand allows children to bring out their fashion alter ego with confidence, while twinning with their parents or favorite aunt or uncle. With so much negativity in the world, it was Smith's way of providing a bright spot for the mini fashion icons in our lives. She also makes it a point to feature young Black kid influencers in her campaigns, too.

"I've always loved motivating others, and I've even worked as a motivational speaker at camps, schools, and shelters. I feel like with kids, we have to pour into them from a young age, so that when they get older, our words will stick with them and help them stay on the right track as they reach their goals."