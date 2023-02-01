Picture it with us. White sand, perfect blue water, and your favorite cocktail all while getting sun-kissed by Caribbean rays. It may seem like something only dreams are made of, but we've found it in real life at Sandals Royal Bahamian. Many consider Sandals resorts to be for couples and honeymooners, but it's also the perfect winter escape for best friends, solo travelers, moms and daughters, or any other adult-only group you can think of.

EBONY recently jetted over to the resort, which reopened after a nearly 2-year closure. It's undergone a multi-million dollar renovation and oozes opulence at every turn. From gorgeous landscaping, IG-worthy photo backdrops, private car service that includes a ride in a Rolls-Royce, decadent cuisine and a personal attendant service that will make you feel like a celeb, you deserve to lap in luxury.

Aerial shot of the property's private island. Image: courtesy of Sandals Resorts.

As you sit at home brainstorming ways to get away from the cold—or even a great gift for your significant other for Valentine's Day, we wanted to take you inside and show you how to have the perfect winter escape at this Bahamian retreat.

The Rooms

OK, hear us out. Yes, there are only single king beds in the rooms, but it's not as bad as it sounds. Again, it's typically branded for couples, but most moms and daughters or even besties have no issue sharing a bed for a few nights. There are several room type options, but we highly recommend any of the butler accommodations.

With these rooms, you're assigned up to 3 personal attendants ready to provide anything you need during your stay. Upon check-in, the resort will issue you a phone—and a glass of bubbly on arrival—that you can use pretty much all day to reach your "butlers." Beyond this top-notch concierge service, many rooms are also equipped with soaking tubs on the balcony or a private plunge pool just steps from your patio.

A beachfront swim-up room with soaker tub. Image: Courtesy of Sandals Resorts.

The food

Not all, all-inclusive resorts are created equal. If you've ever been to one, then you know that the dining options can be hit or miss. We were pleasantly surprised by Sandals Royal Bahamian, though. The property has around seven sit-down restaurants to choose from, including: an Italian spot with an antipasto bar that will leave you overwhelmed, a signature steakhouse with Caribbean lobster tails and filet mignon, as well as two adorable food trucks located in the outdoor coconut grove.

To top things off, there are plenty of bars around the grounds, so you're never without a drink in your hand. Whether you're on the beach, kicking it by one of the pools' swim-up bars, or you just want to drink in your room, a cocktail is always available. Pro Tip: Order the Dragon drink or an espresso martini and thank us later.

A mixologist making an espresso martini. Image: Courtesy of Sandals Resorts.

Things to do

It's the Bahamas, and you're there for a winter escape, so the first order of business is to simply sit by the beach and soak it all up. If you opt for the butler service, your attendants will reserve the best cabanas for you for optimal relaxation. They will even pack a cooler with your favorite soft drinks and water, so you never have to leave.

Once you're tired of the beach, head to one of the many spas for a much-deserved self-care experience. There are tons of couples rooms, so you and your boo can have a much-needed pampering session. Another highlight of this property is that there are several activities included in your stay. Things like: diving, snorkeling, nightly shows under the palm trees, as well trips to the resort's private island are complimentary—so you technically never have to leave the resort if you don't want to.