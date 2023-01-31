Lucy Bunyenyezi Mulira and her husband Henry Mulira nearly broke the internet when photos and videos were released of their traditional Ugandan wedding. The couple dated for 6 years before they tied the knot in front of 600 of their closest friends and family members on December 3, 2022. And much like Henry's extravagant Parisian proposal, the wedding ceremonies were just as stunning.

Lucy belongs to the Bafumbira tribe, a tribe that speaks Kinyarwanda and follows the Banyarwanda culture, which is also a recognized tribe in Uganda. Henry is from the Baganda tribe. For both, culture is very important. So, they decided to follow the customary wedding traditions of their families.

Henry and Lucy Mulira hold hands after Gufata ceremony. Image: Century Photography

"Culture is at the core of traditional weddings and usually one takes on their father’s culture on their traditional marriage," Lucy shares. "This means I have a traditional wedding called a Gusaba which means ‘to ask’ in Kinyarwanda. The groom’s family goes to officially request to marry the girl. The bride's family welcomes the groom's family into their home, and a negotiation commences between the paternal figures and appointed individuals. There is a back and forth of riddles and banter in the traditional Kinyarwanda language. On December 3rd, my husband, his parents and a delegation of 100 people consisting of family and close friends escorted him to my mother’s country home in Mbarara, Western Uganda to traditionally seek my hand in marriage."

In total, Lucy and Henry had three ceremonies that made up their traditional Ugandan wedding —and a fourth takes place a month later. For that, both families will travel to the marriage home to see how the couple is settling in over a big dinner.

Henry and Lucy Mulira (front) pictured with groomsmen during Gusaba ceremony. Image: Paramount Images.

The first ceremony was the Gufata Irembo, which signifies the engagement. During this time, the bride is not allowed to be present, but instead she dresses up and take photos with her bridal party.

"During my Gufata irembo, my closest cousins and friends were in attendance with me, but seated in a separate garden of the house. We watched the ceremony on screens. I decided to share a color palette to help guide the dress code and sure enough all my sisters served the most elegant dresses. I wore a lilac and mint green gown, and my husband wore an African suit in matching tones."

Next was the Gusaba ceremony followed by a white wedding, which was held in a cathedral.

Lucy Mulira in white poses with bridal party during white wedding. Image: Paramount Images

"My wedding entourage and I wore the traditional Rwandan attire called the Mushanana during the Gusaba. This consists of a wrap skirt, a mwitiro (fabric that falls diagonally across the body), a corset and headgear. I opted for a detailed Mishanana made by a talented traditional wear designer and family friend based in Dubai, Germaine Bugingo of Moi For You," she explains. "My headgear was designed using Japanese glass beads by Haute Baso, a Rwandan designer. My bridesmaids wore a deep rich red mishanana, coupled with nude corsets made by Ugandan based designers M’Adelaide and gold headgear. Henry and his entourage wore the traditional Baganda attire called the ‘Kanzu’ which consists of a long white customized Robe and a blazer on top."

During the white ceremony, the wedding party wowed guests with multiple outfit changes. The bride wore a jaw-dropping organza wedding gown. She changed into a reception gowns made by Ugandan Designer Beryl Qouture and an after-party dress by Ipigogo House of Fashion. The bridesmaids wore blush gowns for the church and velvet black gowns for the reception. Henry and his groomsmen wore custom tuxedo’s for the reception and suits for church.

Lucy Mulira in white with bridal party during Gusaba ceremony. Image: Paramount Images.

Check out more stunning images from the couple's traditional Ugandan wedding ceremonies below.