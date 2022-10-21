Celebrity beauty launches have been happening so frequently lately, we have been barely able to keep track. The latest celebrity drop on the block is from the estate of the voice, the icon—Whitney Houston. Inspired by the legendary chanteuse, the fragrance combines fruity (sparkly orange and pear) and floral (gardenia, ylang-ylang and night-blooming jasmine) top notes with sensual and woody tones.

A few spritzes of this lively eau, will leave you feeling revitalized and empowered.

Along with the eau de parfum, a body lotion is also available to provide the perfect complement to the signature scent. Price range up to $79. The fragrance is available for purchase on hsn.com.

Image: courtesy of HSN.

