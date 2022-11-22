It’s officially the holiday season! Thanksgiving is a few days away, which means everybody hosting on Thursday is making their final preparations and rounds. Food is getting prepped; invitations are getting sent out to family and friends all over the country. But every good holiday hosts know that there is more to hosting than just food, some of your guests like to relax after a great meal watching some telly.

Luckily for you, there is a myriad of great movies, TV shows and sporting events the entire family can watch on Thanksgiving, and EBONY has the rundown for you!

FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Image: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images.

For the first time, the greatest sporting event in the world will be going on during the Thanksgiving holidays. The World Cup comes every four years and usually it takes place during the summertime, but because of Qatar’s extremely hot temperature, the event was moved to the fall season, when it’s slightly cooler in the Middle Eastern nation. On Thanksgiving, there are two matches you don’t want to miss—Ghana vs. Portugal, followed by Brazil vs. Serbia.

Ghana vs. Portugal will feature the best team from the Motherland taking on one of the greatest players in soccer history, Cristiano Ronaldo. The match starts at 11 a.m. ET so it’s the perfect watch during breakfast or for any of your super early guests. Brazil is one of the favorites to win the World Cup and they will play Serbia at 2 p.m ET, which should be an exciting game for soccer fans.

A Naija Christmas

It’s never too early for Christmas spirit, right? Netflix has a ton of Black holiday movies that will have your guests laughing throughout the day. A Naija Christmas is about two sons who hilariously compete for their mom’s Christmas gift.

A Family Reunion Christmas

Family Reunion never misses and that goes for their Christmas special too. A bunch of our favorites star in the holiday special including Tia Mowry and Loretta Devine.

From Scratch

If you are looking for something to watch that will bring out the spirit of love and family, look no further than Netflix’s From Scratch, a book adaption from Tembi Locke’s New York Times bestseller, starring Zoe Saldana. The film is about a woman falling in love and dealing with the ups and downs that come with love and marriage. Just a forewarning, have the tissues ready, especially for your more sensitive guests, this one is a tear-jerker.

Various NFL Games

NFL player Saquon Barkley celebrates during a game. Image: Instagram/@saquon.

Last, but not least, there will be football on Thanksgiving! The NFL has played Thanksgiving games since 1934 and that tradition will continue with three games this Thursday. The Buffalo Bills will play the Detroit Lions at 12:30 pm E.T, followed by the Dallas Cowboys vs. the New York Giants, and the day will conclude with the Patriots taking on the Vikings. The game of the day will definitely be the Cowboys vs. Giants. The division rivals will face off with identical 7-3 records, which means this match has some serious playoff implications. Plus we get to see Dak Prescott, one of the best Black quarterbacks take on Saquon Barkley, arguably the best running back in the NFL.