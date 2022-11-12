Over 20,000 people packed the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for a “Celebration of Life,” in honor of Kirsnick Khari Ball, more famously known as Takeoff.

Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and gospel artists Yolanda Adams and Byron Cage were among those in attendance.

Outside of the venue, thousands lined up in the rain to pay their respects to the late rapper.

During the three-hour service, Quavo, his uncle, and Offset, his cousin, gave emotional tributes to their former band member. Other family members including Takeoff’s mother and two siblings shared personal stories about his impact on their family.

Official Photos: Kevin Mazur/Getty. Takeoff 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yn6BJeLGW3 — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) November 12, 2022

Atlanta's Mayor Andre Dickens also spoke during the service and honored Takeoff posthumously with the Phoenix Award, the city’s highest honor.

On the day of the memorial, Quality Control and Motown Records released a joint statement paying tribute to Takeoff and his legacy.

"Takeoff was one of the most influential names in modern music whose creativity left a profound impact on music and culture as we know it today," the release read. "The cherished Quality Control/Motown superstar was a part of the supergroup Migos and was a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, and friend to so many."

Meek Mill took to Twitter to share his condolences to Takeoff's family and expressed his hurt for not being able to attend the memorial.

Rip to TAKE OFF .. I barely believe in this shit we living in…. Prayers to your mother, family and the whole QC! You change to rules forsure my boy! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 and I apologize for missing your funeral 🤲🏾 ima forever rep y’all boys! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 11, 2022

In lieu of gifts, Takeoff’s family requested that people donate to The Rocket Foundation, which aims to help programs develop solutions to gun violence.