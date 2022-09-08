If you could travel anywhere in the world, without the constraints of a budget holding you back, where would you go? For many, that thought comes across our minds often. Whether it's a luxury retreat on a private island where you’re pampered day and night, or the most epic family vacation where everyone’s wishes literally come true— trips like this can seem farfetched. But, the newly launched Boundless Bucket List Contest by Chase and Marriott Bonvoy, in collaboration with Tia Mowry and Pinterest, wants to change that.

St. Regis Bora Bora, a Marriott property. Image: courtesy of Marriott.

In our recent interview with the twin star, Mowry shared how travel has literally changed her life and made her a better human overall. Now, she’s hoping the contest’s three lucky winners will experience the same transformative power that travel provides her.

“I’ve always loved traveling and, every so often, there’s an experience or destination that truly moves you. For me, it was visiting Egypt and seeing first-hand the rich history the country embodies,” Mowry stated. “I’m excited to be a part of the Boundless Bucket List Contest and encourage others to create meaningful moments in new destinations, all through the help of the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card.”

Tia Mowry. Image: courtesy of Tia Mowry.

The contest, which officially launches today, invites aspiring travelers to create their Boundless Bucket List and enter for a chance to win the trip of their dreams. Three lucky winners will be able to participate in experiences of their choosing, including a variety of activities and dining moments, and choose stays from thousands of hotels around the world that participate in Marriott Bonvoy. Each trip will be valued at up to $50,000 and will be planned from start to finish by FROSCH, a Chase company specializing in luxury leisure and corporate travel, to ensure a seamless and extraordinary trip of a lifetime.

To enter the Boundless Bucket List Contest, complete the entry form at: chase.com/boundlessbucketlist. You will be asked to create a unique Pinterest board which highlights your personal travel bucket list including: destinations, experiences, hotels, travel companions, food, and more. Next, you’ll be asked to record and upload a 60-second video or write a short essay (700 characters or less) explaining why this bucket list experience is important to you and how it will have a lasting impact on you and your family’s life. Finally, simply fill in the required registration information and submit your entry form. That’s it!

Augustine hotel, a Marriott luxury property based in Prague. Image: courtesy of Marriott.

Keep in mind, the contest will end October 6, 2022, at 5p EST. You can learn more about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, here.