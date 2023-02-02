Black content creators have contributed greatly to the success, profitability and culture of social media. From creating the latest trends to educating their community, Black creators have pushed the needle of what has been possible online but often receive little to no recognition irl (in real life). To commemorate Black History Month and the ingenuity of these Black creators, the popular content-sharing platform TikTok has announced its inaugural Visionary Voices list.

Image: courtesy of TikTok

Spanning categories ranging from business owners to creators, those included on the Visionary Voices list have garnered a consistent following for the talents they share with the world while keeping creativity at the forefront. Those included in this one-of-a-kind list include EBONY's 2022 Power 100 awardee Brandon Blackwood, rapper Ice Spice, Gen-Z historian Khalil Greene, activist Lynae Vanee and a plethora of others.

"Our first-ever Visionary Voices list honors a diverse group of trendsetting creators, changemakers and Black-owned businesses across the Black TikTok community. This Black History Month and year-round, we’re proud to celebrate the collective brilliance and visionary impact of #BlackTikTok." shared Shavone Charles, Head of Diversity & Inclusion Communications, TikTok

Aside from highlighting the voices included, #BlackTikTok will be able to participate in a multitude of programs and activations that center Black achievement. Some of these events include TikTok's 3rd annual Visionary Voices salon series, #BlackTikTok LIVE celebration and many other similar events.

If interested in taking part in the platform's Black History Month festivities yourself, they can be accessed through a hub within the TikTok app and by accessing hashtags such as #BlackMusic, #BlackGirlMagic and #SupportBlack.