A popular TikTok couple was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old man in Georgia, reports Dexerto.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a press release stating that Johntae Collier and Eric Dodds were arrested on August 10, 2002 and August 16, 2022 for the murder of 29-year-old Dakota Bradshaw on August 1, 2022.

Before the couple was arrested, Major Mike Freeman of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office contacted the GBI for help in investigating Bradshaw’s death after receiving reports of shots fired at the victim's home.

According to the report, witnesses in the vicinity claimed they saw a red truck and a blue Dodge Challenger speeding away from Bradshaw’s home at the time of the shooting. When the police arrived at the scene, they found Bradshaw shot inside of his home. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Collier and Dodds became viral sensations on TikTok for their pro-LGBTQ content, amassing over 800,000 followers.

After Collier's arrest, Dodds posted a video claiming that his partner was innocent of any wrongdoing.

“For the past couple of days in the media, I’ve been seeing a lot of things about John and y'all are concerned about John,” he said in the video. "‘Is he okay? Has he harmed anyone?’ No, he has not done anything to no one. Y'all know John—John would not harm a soul,”

“John is okay. I am okay, you guys. Everything is good. My baby will be home soon,” he continued.

Dodds even established a GoFundMe to raise money for Collier's defense. Ironically, just a few days later, Dodds was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Huntsville, Alabama in relations to Bradshaw's murder.

Collier was taken to Alabama’s Madison County Jail before being transported to Walker County Jail in Georgia.

Dodd was taken to Limestone County Jail in Alabama, where he is currently awaiting extradition to Walker County Jail.