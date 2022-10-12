It's not too late to cop something from Amazon for their October Prime Day special. Whether you're in the mood to shop for yourself or start your holiday shopping early, Amazon has a variety of items to fill your needs. Let's be real we all love a good deal, and who doesn't love receiving their order the next day (or even the same day) after they've pressed click to confirm purchase.



Below, we've rounded up a sampling of the top items in beauty, fashion and tech on offer to have delivered to your doorstep by tomorrow afternoon.

Image: courtesy of Schutz.



Schutz Women's Mary Heels, $148, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $180, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



Amazon Essentials Men's Full-Zip Cotton Sweater, $21, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



Kenneth Cole Men's New York Leather Shoes, $120, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Oakley Men's Bear Cozy Flannel, $58, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



Crest 3D Whitestrips, $30, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Buyjya 5pcs Men's Compression Athletic Sets, $32, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Nuface Trinity Complete - Facial Toning Kit, $420, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Guess Women's Claire Skirt, $59, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



DDVWU Store Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager, $67, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



True Religion Women's Becca Mid Rise Bootcut, $179, amazon.com



Image: courtesy of Amazon.







Gillette Fusion5 Razors For Men, $14, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



Nine West Women's Juna3 Combat Boot, $80, amazon.com