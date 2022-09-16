Marking the end of another non-stop New York Fashion Week, Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 show was an upbeat celebration of the glamorous disco, party days of the ’70s and ’80s. With an abundance of Studio 54-worthy looks, from the aforementioned eras, Ford leaned into his signature sexy, body-baring silhouettes, using a mix of sensual and lush fabrics including velvet, satin, sequins, metallics, and sheer mesh.

When it came to beauty, no detail was overlooked. Hairstyles, that varied from exaggerated, teased curls to crowns of intricate braids and finger waves, were just as iconic as the outfits themselves. Models rocked a heavy smoky eye, perfectly smudged to pay homage to the makeup trends of the iconic disco dance floors.

Celebrities in attendance brought their A-game too. The star-studded show was attended by guests such as Chris Rock, Lori Harvey, Erykah Badu, Carmelo Anthony, and EBONY's September cover star Ciara in their sleekest Ford fits.

Below are some of the scene-stealing looks from the lavish collection:

Tom Ford, Spring 2023. Image: JP Yim/Getty Images.

