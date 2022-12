The second drop of the Patta x Tommy collection is now available to shop. The collab is a reinterpretation of classic Tommy styles with a bit of hip hop. The collection will include 18 gender-inclusive styles that capture a modern streetwear take on New York’s 90s vibe. The preppy staples have been reworked for a timeless relaxed fit, with the Patta logo and the Tommy emblem emblazoned across T-shirts and hooded sweaters. The collection hits stores on December 9, 2022.

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.



Patta x Tommy Varsity Jacket, $485, pattaxtommy.com

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.



Patta x Tommy Hoodie, $148, pattaxtommy.com

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.