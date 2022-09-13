This past Sunday, merging in-person and virtual experiences with the legendary influence of Andy Warhol's factories, Tommy Hilfiger presented his latest runway presentation, which he called "Tommy Factory." Guests in attendance included Luka Sabbat, Kodak Black, John Legend, Law Roach and Jon Batiste to name a few. Other invitees opted to enjoy the spectacle virtually while taking part in the multiverse version of the show.
In its signature prep school meets streetwear style, per Hilfiger's show notes, the TH Monogram collection featured a variety of designs that could either be dressed up or down in an effort to "democratize fashion."
You can also check out a few looks from the show below: