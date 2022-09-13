This past Sunday, merging in-person and virtual experiences with the legendary influence of Andy Warhol's factories, Tommy Hilfiger presented his latest runway presentation, which he called "Tommy Factory." Guests in attendance included Luka Sabbat, Kodak Black, John Legend, Law Roach and Jon Batiste to name a few. Other invitees opted to enjoy the spectacle virtually while taking part in the multiverse version of the show.

In its signature prep school meets streetwear style, per Hilfiger's show notes, the TH Monogram collection featured a variety of designs that could either be dressed up or down in an effort to "democratize fashion."

You can also check out a few looks from the show below:

Model Precious Lee wears a Tommy Hilfiger monogrammed body suit with matching boots and black gloves. Image: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.

Model Aoki Lee Simmons wears a red puffer jacket over an oversized camel sweater and slouchy denim trousers, offset by bright yellow gloves and bag. Image: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.

Model and actor Alton Mason wears a head-to-toe monogrammed Tommy Hilfiger look accessorized with a black leather harness. Image: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.

A crewneck sweater with embroidered Hilfiger logo, layered over a pinstripe shirt and black and white floral turtleneck, plus floral embroidered baggy trousers. Image: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.

An oversized floral puffer jacket and matching trousers over an embroidered letterman jacket. Image: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.

A chic red overcoat tops a black tracksuit. Image: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.

A floral tartan suit paired with spiky leather jacket and shoes. Image: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.

A Tommy back to school look: an oversized logo sweatshirt, black joggers and a monogrammed Tommy Hilfiger backpack. Image: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.

An embroidered letterman jacket over an embroidered sweater, pinstripe shirt and baggy floral pants. Image: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.