Iconic American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has brought in the British fashion designer Martine Rose to design a capsule collection for his brand.

The Fall 2022 Tommy Jeans x Martine Rose collection is Rose’s take on the fusion between streetwear and prep. The 35-piece collection was inspired by the label's icons from the 90s such as Aaliyah, TLC, Destiny’s Child and Snoop Dogg, who've all helped the brand make its way into the R&B and hip hop lexicon.

“Collaborating with Martine has been inspiring and really pushed me creatively, I love it when a designer can come in and put their own touch on our archival pieces. The collection is elevated and unique, and really highlights how out-of-the-box and experimental Martine’s work is,” said Hilfiger

Rose's use of color and graphics on exaggerated proportions brings a bit of cheeky insouciance to the streetwear gear. Key pieces include the varsity jacket, hoodie, puffer, and robe coat, which were repurposed with pop details, over-dye finishes and Rose’s signature patterns.

“I really enjoyed being able to explore American subculture and create a campaign that not only celebrates, but rightly spotlights marginalized communities, Tommy Hilfiger has always been a brand that I’ve drawn inspiration from, so this partnership was such a natural and organic marriage,” said Rose.

Cop a few of the genderless collection here at usa.tommy.com. Prices range up to $990.

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.



Tommy x Martine Rose Jean Puffer Jacket, $229, usa.tommy.com

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.



Tommy x Martine Rose Quilted Car Coat, $429, usa.tommy.com

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.



Tommy x Martine Rose Indigo Denim Chaps, $149, usa.tommy.com

Image: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.



Tommy x Martine Rose Boxer Short, $109, usa.tommy.com