Tory Lanez was hit with an additional felony charge in his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, reports Rolling Stone.

The rapper's latest charge is discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was taken off house arrest.

“Mr. Peterson’s house arrest was lifted over the objections of our office,” the DA’s office said in a statement,

Judge David Herriford said he permitted Lanez’s home monitor removal “mainly for the trial preparation aspect.”

Prosecutors argued that Lanez attempted to "personally inflicted great bodily injury" upon Megan Thee Stallion after the two got into a heated argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The shooting resulted in an injury to Megan's foot for which she had to undergo medical treatment.

Back in April, Megan broke her silence about the shooting incident in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go, but that's like normal friend stuff,” she said. “We fuss about silly stuff all the time," she said. "But ... I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn't have got this crazy."

Megan explained that Lanez was "standing up over the window, shooting" at her.

"So, I get out the car and it's like, everything happens so fast," she told King. "And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, 'Dance, b—!' And he started shooting. I'm just like, 'Oh my God.' He shot a couple of times."

"I didn't even want to move,” she emotionally recalled. “I didn't want to move too quick, 'cause I'm like, 'Oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don't know if he could shoot something that's super important, I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me.”

"I was really scared 'cause I had never been shot at before,” she added.

After the incident, Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle; however, he was released on $35,000 bail the same day. Also, he was charged in October 2020 with “one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.”

Opening statements and testimony for the trial are scheduled for December 12, 2022.

Lanez pleaded not guilty on both counts. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.