Congratulations are in order for media personality Toya Johnson and entrepreneur Robert "Red" Rushing; the lovely couple was married this past weekend. In a ceremony filled with their beloved friends and cherished family, Mr. and Mrs. Rushing stunned as they exuded Black love and joy during the festivities. The two first got together in 2016 and gave birth to their adorable daughter, Reign Rushing in 2018.

As this time of year is always perfect for dreamy weddings, the couple reimagined the most luxurious scene possible from the pages of a fairytale overlooking the gorgeous views of Cabo San Lucas. With hues of silver as the main focal point of the wedding, guests matched the same energy and kept with the theme through similarly coordinated colors.

In celebratory yet traditional New Orleans style to pay homage to Toya's hometown, guests paraded the ceremony with white umbrellas adorned with feathers in their own version of a second line. Participation in the intimate affair was limited to those closest to the couple, making the night even more special. Some of the members of Toya's "Bride Tribe" included her daughter Reginae Carter—who caught the prized bouquet during the reception— sister Danielle C. Johnson, singer Monica, former Tiny and Toya co-star Tiny Harris, rapper and Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Rasheeda Frost, businesswoman Monyetta Shaw-Carter, influencer Lena Huggar and reality star Angel Love Davis.

The newlyweds received a bounty of words of affirmation and blessings upon their union across social media from those both in attendance and those who hold them in the highest regard.

Here are more moments from their wedding shared on IG: