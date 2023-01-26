The best place to start the new year is hands down in Africa. Wherever you go, you’re guaranteed a life-changing, spiritual & physical recharging experience, especially for those who are a part of the African diaspora. This year, my annual holiday took me to a familiar favorite of mine, Accra, Ghana, and for the first-time to one of the busiest cities in Africa, Lagos, Nigeria. Follow me as I take you on a tour of my adventures in West Africa, and a behind-the-scene sneak peek of the Black Star Line Festival.

December 29, 2022: Once I landed in Lagos, the trip started with immediate vibes. I met my friends for a night out starting with dinner & drinks at Zaza Restaurant & Lounge. Following dinner, I hit some of the city's popular nightlife spots such as The Library & DNA for some guaranteed late-night fun.
December 31, 2022: The following day was New Year’s Eve so I prepped by getting my hair braided at a local braid shop. Later that evening, we headed to Mako Lagos for its NYE party and grand opening of its members club. The waterfront social club featured DJs pumping the crowd with Afrobeats, ampiano, dancehall and club/house mixes. With fireworks, delicious food & drinks, and great vibes with friends, Mako was to be New Year’s Eve.
January 1, 2023: After an eventful NYE, we decided to rest and reset New Year’s day at Lagos' newest beach club,The Good Beach/Box Mal. There we enjoyed jet skiing, hanging out with friends, and people watching as folks went horseback riding or played soccer. It was a good vibe for all, that renewed our sense of energy.
Horseback riding on the beach.
A local jewelry vendor selling his goods.
January 2, 2023: The next day we headed off to Accra, Ghana, on an one-hour flight on Africa World Air. Once we arrived, we headed to one of the vast y Black Star Line programming events, which included a conversation with Chance the Rapper and Dave Chapelle at the University of Ghana, East Lagoon.
The local scene in Accra.
Vic Mensa in Ghana.
January 4, 2023: That evening, we went to another Black Star event, #TheBridge, hosted by Instagram. The event was meant as a symbolic bridge between the African diaspora and Africa, highlighting the wave of Black Americans coming back to the Continent to connect with their roots and heritage. 
January 5, 2020: The following day we checked out the Surf Ghana Collective’s Freedom Skate Park, Ghana’s first fully functional skate park for youth to explore “creative self-expression through action sports.
January 5, 2020: That evening, I attended the launch dinner for Sony Music Publishing's inaugural writing camp in Accra, Ghana. The dinner celebrated the week-long event that would be the first of many opportunities for the next generation of African talent to foster their talent through sessions with top songwriters, artist producers, and more. Attendees included Tems, Ladipoe, Lojay, Guiltybeatz, Stefflon Don and more.
January 6, 2023: After a week of events, we headed to the blazing finale of the Black Star Line Festival, which featured Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys and more. You could feel the vibrant energy of the jam-packed crowd that swelled well over 52,000 people.
January 7, 2023: We visited the popular streetwear brand Free The Youth store for their pop-up with Street Souk. The buzzing event featured popular DJs, drinks, and vibes as the store nearly sold-out on pieces from their collaboration and original collections. 
January 8, 2023 Before heading back to L.A., I stopped by the Sony Music Publishing Writing Camp studio sessions. In full creative mode, there were creative sessions, recording, and wellness mediations all happening in different rooms of the studio. I ran into Tems, Benjamin from The Cavemen, and SOMADINA.
