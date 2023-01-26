The best place to start the new year is hands down in Africa. Wherever you go, you’re guaranteed a life-changing, spiritual & physical recharging experience, especially for those who are a part of the African diaspora. This year, my annual holiday took me to a familiar favorite of mine, Accra, Ghana, and for the first-time to one of the busiest cities in Africa, Lagos, Nigeria. Follow me as I take you on a tour of my adventures in West Africa, and a behind-the-scene sneak peek of the Black Star Line Festival.