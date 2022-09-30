After a seven-year run, Trevor Noah will be leaving The Daily Show, reports CNN.

Stunning the studio audience, Noah made the announcement during a taping of Thursday’s episode saying that his “time is up.”

“I was chatting to Roy Wood Jr. yesterday when we finished the show,” shared Noah, “and he reminded me that it has been seven years since we started The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

“I want to say thank you to you, to you who watched this,” he continued. “I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of feel like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ I came here for a tour of what the previous show was and then the next thing you know I was handed the keys.”

His exit from the show may have been prompted by his desire to return to stand-up comedy on a more frequent basis.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” he added.

Noah thanked the network for believing “in this random comedian no one knew on this side of the world.”

“I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges,” he said. “It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s**tty on the worst days.”

In an official statement, Comedy Central expressed its gratitude for Noah’s successful tenure as host of the show.

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps,” noted the network's statement. “As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

In addition to hosting the show, Noah is the executive producer as well as a writer on the program. On the weekends, he's performing at sold-out shows across the globe on his Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal comedy tour.

Although the details about his final show are still being ironed out, he assured the viewers that he isn’t taking a final bow just yet.

“It’s not instant. I’m not disappearing. Don’t worry, I’m not disappearing,” he joked. “If I owe you money, I’ll still pay you.”