Basketball veteran Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, is making moves and dominating the professional soccer world by her own means. The 19 year-old recently signed a four-year, $1.1 million contract extension. The deal makes her the highest-paid player in the entire National Women's Soccer League. It's a massive jump from Rodman, who will make $281,000 a year from her initial starting salary of $42,000 last season plus housing and bonuses. The increase is a direct result of her phenomenal, breakout season with the Washington Spirits, which instantly locked her in after her performance. Trinity started 22 of 25 games in 2021, with more than 2,000 minutes and tallying 7 goals, and 7 assists in total.

She was awarded the 2021 National Women's Soccer League Rookie of the Year and the US Soccer’s Young Player of the Year. Additionally, Rodman was the only one from her team to be given the opportunity to attend the US Women’s National Team training camp—which is a big deal.

The fast rising star will make more than soccer stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe through this agreement. If this isn't #BlackGirlMagic, we don't know what is.