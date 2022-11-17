Can’t get a delicious meal out on the town? Try making one at home.

Chef Elmo Parker, the owner of E.W. Catering and More, is known for creating delectable meals through private dining and pop-op experiences all over Houston. With his tasty reputation, it’s no surprise that EBONY tapped Chef Elmo to craft a unique, HBCU-inspired menu for a recent episode of Date With a Dish. And he did not disappoint. The masterful chef crafted a three-course southern feast, including crab cakes, blackened catfish, dirty rice risotto, and more. EBONY asked the celebrated chef to share the recipes of these prized dishes.

Looking to upgrade your cooking skills and add a southern flare? Try these.

APPETIZER

CRAB BOIL CRAB CAKE WITH CAJUN BUTTER CORN CREAM SAUCE

Ingredients:

16 oz lump crab

1/4 cup Mayo

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1 egg

1 tbsp Worcestershire

1 tsp hot sauce

1 cup mixed onion bell pepper & celery

1 tsp crab boil season

1 tsp minced garlic

3 tbsp melted butter

Directions:

Mixed 1/2 lb crab, tsp crab boil Mix with remaining ingredients, and form patties 2” in diameter by 1/2” in height. Sear in hot olive oil for 4 mins on each side on med-high heat



CAJUN BUTTER CREAM SAUCE



Ingredients:

2 tbsp butter

1/4 cup diced red pepper

1/4 cup diced bell pepper

1 cup heavy cream

Juice from one lemon

1 tsp crab boil seasoning



Directions:

Sautée corn & peppers in butter Add crab boil and heavy cream. Cook for 5 mins. Add lemon juice



MAIN COURSE DISH WITH SIDES

BLACKENED CATFISH



Ingredients

2 catfish filets

1 tbsp blackened seasoning

3 tbsp butter

2 sprigs of Rosemary

Directions:

Season the catfish filets with the blackened seasoning. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a non-stick fry pan. Place catfish filets in skillet, after three minutes flip fish over. Put butter inside of the skillet, on the side closest to you. As the butter melts, drop rosemary into the butter. Spoon butter over the fish repeatedly for one minute. Let the fish cook for an additional three minutes until done.

DIRTY RICE RISOTTO



Ingredients

1 1/2 cups chopped celery onion and bell pepper

1 lb ground turkey

2 tbsp each: garlic salt, garlic powder, ground sage

10 cups warm chicken broth

16 oz Arborio rice

1 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp butter



Directions:

Cook 1 lb ground turkey in a medium fry pan, adding half of the seasoning mix. Set the meat aside. Add half of the butter and one tbsp olive oil to a Dutch oven. Sautée veggie mix for five minutes until the onions are translucent. Add in the rice, remaining seasoning mix, and ground turkey. Stir for approx five minutes until the rice starts to make a crackling sound. Begin adding one cup of broth at a time, each time stirring until the liquid is completely absorbed. Continue doing so for about 20 minutes until the risotto has its creamy texture and the rice is completely cooked. Remove from heat and add the remaining butter.



CURRY GREENS



Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup onion chopped

2 smoked turkey necks

1lb cleaned & cut collard greens

2 cups coconut milk

Salt to taste.



Directions:

Heat oil in a 10-12 qt pot. Add onions and turkey necks to sauté (approx five minutes). Add coconut milk & stir in curry powder. Add in collard greens and let cook for 45 minutes, stirring periodically. Add salt to taste.



DESSERT

SCALLOPED CANDIED SWEET POTATOES WITH BOURBON BROWN SUGAR GLAZE

Ingredients

2 lbs sweet potatoes sliced 1/2” thickness

1 tbsp cinnamon

1/2 cup sugar

3 tbsp brown sugar

2 cups water

6 oz bourbon



Directions: