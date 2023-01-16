Darius Miles, a 21-year-old forward for the University of Alabama has been charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting that killed Jamea Jonae Harris, near the school’s campus, reports CNN.

On Sunday evening, Miles and another suspect, Michael Lynn Davis were detained at Tuscaloosa County Jail. Davis has also been charged with capital murder; both suspects are being held without bond, said the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit in a release.

The university issued a statement saying Miles was removed from the team.

"The University of Alabama's utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,'' the statement read. "We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends.''

Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa police department noted that the capital murder charge "arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle."

"At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip,'' Kennedy said in a news conference on Sunday.

According to the report, law enforcement responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and discovered that Harris had been shot and killed while seated in a vehicle close to the university’s campus.

The driver of the vehicle told the authorities that someone fired shots into his vehicle and said he fired back in self-defense.

“After processing the scenes, speaking with multiple witnesses and viewing video surveillance, two suspects were developed,” the release stated.

One of the suspects was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Kennedy did not disclose who was injured or fired the gun.

The university along with the athletics department are cooperating with the investigation.

Before he was dismissed from the team, Miles was playing his third season as a forward for the University of Alabama's Crimson team.