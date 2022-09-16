To celebrate the 25th anniversary of his breakout 1997 album My Way, Usher has released a deluxe edition of the 7-times platinum LP and a mini-documentary on September 16, reports Billboard.

Originally released on September 16, 1997, as his sophomore project, My Way launched Usher into superstardom. Debuting at number 15 on the Billboard 200 and peaking at number 4, the album topped the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for 3 weeks.

All three of the album’s hit singles reached multi-platinum status and hit the top 2 on the Billboard 100. My Way went on to sell over 7 million records worldwide.

The anniversary album has all of the classic hits along with 3 bonus tracks, including remixes of “You Make Me Wanna,” “Nice & Slow,” and “My Way,” by producer/drummer Ryan James Carr, as well as instrumental versions of the original iconic songs.

A vinyl release will also be available on 180g silvery cloudy vinyl in early 2023. The record will come with “new album art paying homage to the original cover photo as well as a lyric and photo booklet.”

Usher: 25 Years My Way, the mini-documentary, directed by Dolapo Sangokoya, features the singer/songwriter “delving into discography origin stories, the album’s greater cultural impact, and the creative processes that inspired the new renditions of the three hits.” Producers Carr and Jermaine Dupri, who executive produced the original album, are also interviewed in the doc.

The doc also captures the “making of” the new versions of the songs and previously unreleased footage of Usher creating the original album.

Describing the special edition album and documentary, Usher posted on Instagram, "For this milestone I wanted to put something special together for all of my fans who have supported me and My Way all of these years".