The second annual Lovers and Friends Festival has been announced; it will feature Usher, Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey as headliners. The highly-anticipated event will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 6, 2023.

On social media, Usher announced the star-studded lineup and the official poster for the one-day festival.

🎧We’re back at it! Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas Saturday, May 6, 2023 👈🏾

“We’re back at it! Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas Saturday, May 6, 2023,” his tweet read. “Register now for presale tickets, available on Friday, January 20th at 10 AM at http://loversandfriendsfest.com.”

Boasting some of the top artists of R&B and hip hop, other performers include Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Nelly, Christina Aguilera, Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, Partynextdoor, Bryson Tiller, Busta Rhymes, Flo Rida, Omarion, Bow Wow, Lil Kim, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Eve, T.I., Soulja Boy, Ginuwine, En Vogue, Blackstreet, Boyz II Men, Chingy and many more.

Presale tickets for VIP and VIP Cabanas for the festival will be available on Friday, January 20 at 10 am PDT. General public tickets go on sale at 2 pm PDT on the same day.