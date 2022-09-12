This past weekend kicked off the start of NFL football Sunday and Victor Glemaud—who is among 28 Black-owned fashion brands showing at New York Fashion Week this season—answered the assignment with a NYFW S/S ‘23 collection inspired by the great American sportswear icons: Stephen Burrows, Bill Class, Giorgio Sant’Angelo and Mr. Beene.

Shown on September 10, 2022 at the legendary Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at New York City's Rockefeller Center, Glemaud pulled memories from a recent trip to Harbour Island in the Bahamas.

“The colors of Harbour Island—pink, baby blue, white, acid peach, and dusty yellow amongst others—just felt like the right zesty color palette to follow my FW22 collection,” shared Glemaud. The Haitian-American designer used minimalist lines and breathable fabric that could move easily from morning to night, just what you’d want to wear on vacation in the tropics.

A look from the Victor Glemaud Spring/Summer 2023 show. Image: courtesy of Dan Lecca.

Black, white, pink and silver accessories were added to the outfits for a dash of added flare. Youthful designs like the powdery pink monochromatic bodysuit with cape, matched well against retro-inspired leopard print bikini sets. Paired with sheer coverups, “Rita Raffia” hats made of natural abaca hemp and trimmed in raffia came courtesy of Glemaud's close friend, the milliner Gigi Burris.

As some added fun, Glemaud, in collaboration with Tura, debuted his first-ever eyewear collection featuring colorful shield frames, available through the brand’s ‘see now, buy now’ program.

“Spring allows one to exhale and brings joy,” said Glemaud. “I want every look, every element of this collection and show to bring a smile to your face.”

With tropical aesthetics and blingy accessories, we think he accomplished his mission.