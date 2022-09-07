Vince Staples is taking his comedic talents to Netflix to star in his own series.

According to the press release, The Vince Staples Show will air on the streamer, with Staples also executive producing the series along with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. The show is set in Long Beach, CA, and is loosely based on Staples’ life.

In a statement, Staples expressed his excitement about the launch of the series.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” he said. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

“It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world,” Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy added. “Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility—and sense of humor—will translate into a unique comedy series.”

In addition to being an accomplished musician and successful entrepreneur, Staples has been busy expanding into the world of acting. He recently filmed the reboot of White Men Can’t Jump and has been cast in the Showtime comedy The Wood, based on the 1999 film.

Over his career, Staples has released several albums including Summertime 06, Big Fish Theory, FM!, and his self-titled album in July 2021.

His latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, was released on April 8, 2022.