I don't think I've ever had an in-store bra fitting experience that didn't leave me frustrated, exhausted and encouraged to try on more bras. My experiences have been so bad that I knowingly wore the wrong bra size for at least two years. Aside from not feeling comfortable with someone in my intimate space during peak COVID, I also just didn't have the time or interest in trying on someone else's sweaty, forlorn undergarments in a musty dressing room.

I'm not alone here. You've probably heard the statistic that at least 80 percent of women wear the wrong bra size. That one has gone on to be debunked, but there's still truth to it—many people just kind of wing it when it comes to sizing. But Bare Necessities is here to change that. (Yes, that Bare Necessities.) The brand, which relaunched September, isn't the same one that you might remember from decades back. In fact, their Live Intimately campaign encourages the importance of human connection around intimate apparel, sans all of the excessive sexuality.

My virtual fitting was probably one of the best that I've ever had. It was super convenient—did mine during lunch hour with 15 minutes to spare—and my Bra Fit Expert was so kind and knowledgable. I told her all of my pain points: gaping cups, sloppy straps and tightness around the band. She listened to all of my concerns first and then instructed me to measure myself in two spots: underneath my ribcage and right across the fullest part of my bust. I gave her my measurements, she gave me my new size and helped me pick out a few new options. And no joke: I feel like my posture has improved and that my clothes hang better because of my newly improved support garments. It's so nice to have sexy, stylish bras that offer function, support and fashion. Shop some of my faves below.

Image: courtesy of Bare Necessities.

Elila Longline Strapless Bustier, $76, barenecessities.com

Image: courtesy of Bare Necessities.

Elomi Matilda Side Support Plunge Bra, $69, barenecessities.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon.

Elomi Charley Spacer T-Shirt Bra, $76, barenecessities.com