Brain Robinson Jr., a rookie running back with the Washington Commanders, was shot multiple times as a victim in what police have described as an attempted robbery or possible carjacking, reports ESPN.

According to the authorities, the robbery occurred in Washington, D.C. around 6:00pm and Robinson was shot twice in the lower part of his body. The Metro Police Department confirmed that he was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The police also identified two potential suspects and recovered a firearm a short distance from where the incident took place.

Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera took to Twitter to share Robinson’s status.

I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best. — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) August 29, 2022

Robinson was drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft out of the University of Alabama. He was named First-Team All-SEC in 2021 and is a two-time CFP National Champion.