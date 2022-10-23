Yesterday, October 23rd in Santa Monica, CA, the WACO Theater Center held its 5th annual Wearable Art Gala. Founded by Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson, the gala brought out some of the best and brightest in Hollywood or more accurately "Black Hollywood." (Miss Tina is an auntie to everyone, so anyone Black who was "anyone" rolled through to show their support for her arts center.)

The theme of the evening was Harlem Nights so guests arrived in inspired fashion looks from the classic Eddie Murphy-Richard Pryor period film. From top hats and sequin gowns to ornate headpieces and playful feathers, attendees stunned in standout looks. Embracing the art of glittering excess, the invited guests created a red carpet to remember.