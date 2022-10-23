Yesterday, October 23rd in Santa Monica, CA, the WACO Theater Center held its 5th annual Wearable Art Gala. Founded by Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson, the gala brought out some of the best and brightest in Hollywood or more accurately "Black Hollywood." (Miss Tina is an auntie to everyone, so anyone Black who was "anyone" rolled through to show their support for her arts center.)

The theme of the evening was Harlem Nights so guests arrived in inspired fashion looks from the classic Eddie Murphy-Richard Pryor period film. From top hats and sequin gowns to ornate headpieces and playful feathers, attendees stunned in standout looks. Embracing the art of glittering excess, the invited guests created a red carpet to remember.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Image: Instagram/@Beyonce
Michelle Williams. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Angela Bassett. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Eden Bridgeman. Image: courtesy of RobinLori Photography
Marsai Martin. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Issa Rae. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Chloe and Halle Bailey. at the Wearable Art gala Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Quinta Brunson. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Jurnee Smollett. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Lori Harvey. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Melina Matsoukas. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Lynn Whitfield. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Tyler Perry. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Vivica A. Fox. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Andra Day. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Lela Rochon. Image: Unique Nicole for Getty Images
Vanessa Bell Calloway. Image: courtesy of RobinLori Photography
LL Cool Jay and Family. Image: courtesy of RobinLori Photography
Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge. Image: courtesy of RobinLori Photography
Obba Babatundé. Image: courtesy of RobinLori Photography
Magic and Cookie Johnson. Image: courtesy of RobinLori Photography
Amber Grimes. Image: courtesy of RobinLori Photography
Damson Idris. Image: courtesy of RobinLori Photography
Kalen Allen at the Wearable Art gala. Image: courtesy of RobinLori Photography
Airess Padda. Image: courtesy of RobinLori Photography
Caroline Wanga. Image: courtesy of RobinLori Photography
Guests. Image: courtesy of RobinLori Photography
