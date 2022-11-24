First impressions are very important when meeting someone for the first time, especially if the people you are meeting may one day be your future in-laws. This year if you're planning on going home with bae for Thanksgiving to meet their family, it's important that you look your best.

Guys, you want to look "like money," not gaudy. Start with a nice wool overcoat from Calvin Klein or H&M. Pair the topper with a soft cashmere turtleneck and a pair of Gucci loafers to seal the deal.

Ladies, you know how Black women are—they are super judge-y. They will be eyeing you from your head down to your toes (so be sure to get your hair done, plus a mani-pedi before meeting his fam.) Go for a simple rib-knit dress accessorized with gold jewelry for a classic, yet elevated look. And top with a luxe shearling jacket that looks cool yet chic at the same time.

To help get your outfit together for Thanksgiving Day, check out our curated options—for ladies and fellas—below.

Ladies

Image: courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue



Sacai Faux Shearling & Nylon Twill Jacket, $1,615, saksfifthavenue.com

Image: courtesy of Zara.



Zara Rib Knit Dress, $70, zara.com

Image: courtesy of Net-a-Porter



Mateo Gold Pearl Earrings, $896, net-a-porter.com

Image: courtesy of Cartier



Cartier Love Bracelet, $1,790, cartier.com

Image: courtesy of Third Crown.



Third Crown 18k Gold-Plated Brass Hedron Three Row Ring, $180, thirdcrown.com

Image: courtesy of Stuart Weitzman



Stuart Weitzman Avenue City Over-The-Knee Boot, $547, stuartweitzman.com

Fellas

Image: courtesy of H&M.



H&M Wool-Blend Coat, $99, hm.com

Image: courtesy of Boglioli Milano.



Boglioli Milano Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $1,150, bogliolimilano.com

Image: courtesy of Mr. Porter.



Peter Millar Pilot Mill Slim-Fit Jeans, $165, mrporter.com

Image: courtesy of Citizen.



Citizen Sport Chronograph, $420, citizenwatch.com