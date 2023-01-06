Working from home, or WFH, has become increasingly more normalized and accessible in workplace culture. Because of this, it is essential to create sustainable habits that emphasize a work life balance and productivity.

Check out these tips to upgrade your WFH game.

Set Timers To Take Breaks

It can be extremely monotonous when working on the same tasks all day. To help with that, set time aside to take breaks. Doing so will help to better maximize your time on your work and prevent burn out. During these breaks, try going for a midday walk, getting a balanced meal in or stretching.

Designate Specific Areas for Work in Your Home

To eliminate fatigue from working in your home day to day, create your own individualized work space that you only use for work. It can be tempting to work while lounging in bed or on your favorite spot on the couch. However, have a clear space to sit up and focus on work will help to provide structure as well.

Incentivize Your To-Do List

Being able to itemize the work you need to accomplish in a day is no small feat. Knocking things off tasks from the list is an even greater accomplishment and deserving of celebrating. Treat yourself to an iced coffee from Starbucks when you reach goals. for accomplishing a set percentage of things ob your list. If using the notes app on your desktop isn't enough, consider buying a planner that matches your style.

Shake Up Your Routine From Time to Time

The privilege of working from home is that it allows you the comfort of working in a familiar environment. When you have the ability to, try shaking up your routines. For example, if you skip breakfast, try eating it more often. Or, check out a co-working space that allows you to change up your work environment when necessary. Doing things out of your personal ordinary can inspire additional creativity and make the work week a bit more exciting.