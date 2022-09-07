This Sunday, September 11, Telfar will be taking over the Rainbow clothing store in Downtown Brooklyn. If you aren't familiar with Rainbow, think of it as the original Fashion Nova but at an even more affordable price point.

The Downtown Brooklyn location at 493 Fulton Street will be filled with thousands upon thousands of Telfar shopping bags, in every color and size. There will be no circle bags, duffle bags or collab bags—sorry!

The line forms at 3 p.m. You will be able to buy any size bag you want while in line. (Repeat that last part with me "while in line.") Doors will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It's first come first served so be sure to get there early.

For more information check out telfar.net.