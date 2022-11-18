We all can agree that airline prices have skyrocketed since the pandemic, especially for flights within the United States. U.S budget carrier, Frontier Airlines, is swooping in to save the day—and our bank accounts. The low-price airline recently announced an almost too-good-to-be-true annual subscription that would allow travelers to fly as much as they want within 12-months, for a limited time price of $599. (The cost of the subscription is set to increase on Nov. 19, 2022)

The Go Wild! Pass officially goes live May 2, 2023 and allows pass holders to book unlimited flights within a 1-year period to destinations across the United States, Puerto Rico and even Belize. The only real catch is, you'll have to pay a $.01 fare for each segment booked plus taxes on each flight, and baggage and seat fees are not included in the subscription price.

“The GoWild! Pass is a terrific opportunity for people with flexible schedules who can hop on a flight on short notice and take advantage of the huge number of airplane seats that go empty each year,” Barry Biffle, Frontier Airlines CEO, said in a statement. "We invite our pass holders to explore new cities, visit friends and family, and fly from snow to sun and back as often as they like with the freedom and flexibility of the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass."

Once you purchase the pass, you'll be able to book any domestic travel on FlyFrontier.com the day before the flight departs and as early as 10 days for international routes. Easter, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Christmas are exempt from bookings under this plan. After your 12-month period is up, the subscription will automatically be renewed at a price of $1999 for the second year, unless you cancel.

Frontier Airlines currently flies more than 654 routes, including 9 international destinations such as Puerto Rico, Mexico, Belize.

Hurry up to snag the deal as its ends at midnight tonight.